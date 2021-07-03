Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks Exceed 1 Million KM Milestone – autoevolution

Introduced last October to the Swiss roads, 46 hydrogen fuel cell trucks have been in service for companies in logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment for 11 months. As Europe is gradually shifting toward clean mobility, the fleet has proved to be an eco-friendly transportation alternative that Swiss customers have been pleased with.

Launched in 2019, Hyundai has announced the next generation of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks last month. The new trucks have a distinctive grille and come with performance upgrades. Available in 4×2 or 6×2 configurations, the 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell are equipped with a 180 kW newly modified hydrogen fuel cell system and a 350 kW e-motor.

Also getting power for some of its systems from a 72 kWh set of three batteries, the trucks come with a maximum range of 400 km (248 miles) on a single fill.

According to Hyundai, 140 units of the 2021 model will be delivered to Switzerland by the end of this year, and by 2025, the fleet will grow to 1,600 hydrogen-electric trucks. Moreover, under its ”Strategy 2025” project, the company hopes to reach 110,000 fuel cell electric vehicles sales globally each year until 2025.

Hyundai has big plans for America too. It is already negotiating with several local governments and logistics businesses in the U.S. to build potential joint operations of hydrogen-powered trucks and also intends to expand into truck tractors, with North America being the first targeted location where they would be evaluated and introduced. The XCIENT Fuel Cell fleet will be showcased in roadshows and other events that will be open to the general public.