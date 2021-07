hypeman,-flexynaija-poisoned-to-death,-weeks-after-saying-he-was-being-envied

Fast-rising Nigerian disc jockey and hype man, Flexy. has died after he was reportedly poisoned in Anambra.

Flexy who is behind the viral hype “he say one for the DJ, one for the hypeman” was allegedly poisoned by a yet-to-be-identified person on Saturday, July 3rd.

This is coming after the DJ took to Facebook to lament about being envied after coming to limelight.

“Dis life funny Shia!! Success Dey say attracts envy Hmmmmm!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why dem no Dey envy person wen em Dey suffer Na!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! “I speak dis word from my heart… Any eye, leg, hand or mouth wey go rise against u saying u don’t deserve what u have right now let dat body be freeze forever in Jesus name………… Amen 🙏 God is d greatest”. He wrote.

Friends have taken to social media mourn his demise. A Facebook user @Obierika Kenny Henry wrote, “Dj flexy this can’t be true someone tell me…It’s a joke please, you can’t just die like dat, I don’t believe…Rest in peace Djflexy .”.

@Paddy Kingsley wrote, “Rip djflexy my man, I would have seen you on my marriage day ,now u are no more. God knows de best. Rip bro”.