Hyderabad neta held for threat to harm PM, Shah, Yogi

HYDERABAD: The national convenor of a little-known political party was arrested in Hyderabad’s Old City on Wednesday for threatening to harm

PM Narendra Modi

, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath if BJP and RSS didn’t apologise for remarks on the Prophet by a suspended party spokesperson.

Abdul Majid Attar

was picked up soon after he posted his warning on social media along with pictures of Modi and Yogi. He was charged with hurting religious sentiments and attempting to disturb peace under sections of the IPC.

The arrest came ahead of the two-day BJP national executive’s meeting in Hyderabad from July 2, to be attended by Modi and Shah.

Senior police officers in Hyderabad said they had been closely monitoring social media posts since a tailor was beheaded in Udaipur on Tuesday for a post supporting ex-BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

.

