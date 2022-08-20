hyderabad-blues:-it-firms-complain-as-candidates-con-their-way-to-jobs

Managers at a top tech firm in Hyderabad were left puzzled when a woman software engineer who had aced her job interview turned out to be a dud at work. It was as if the interviewee and the employee were two different persons. In fact, they were. Confronted by the management, the techie confessed her twin sister had impersonated her at the interview.

Such shenanigans have become a big problem for Hyderabad’s IT & ITeS sector ever since Covid-19 forced companies to hold interviews online. Some breeze through interviews with the help of invisible Bluetooth earbuds, others lip sync while a tutor answers questions from under the desk. And just as some use proxies at the interview, others rope in experts to do their assignments. “One of our techies with an annual salary of around Rs 10 lakh had hired another IT professional for Rs 25,000 a month to help him with his day-to-day coding,” the HR head of an IT

MNC

told TOI.

Hyderabad Bears

The Brunt “Most companies, especially the large ones, are reporting at least 3-4 such cases every week,” said an IT industry body offi cial. The HR head of an IT services MNC said the percentage of red reports during background verifi cation has also surged.

“From 1% or less of all hiring, red reports have shot up to 3-5%, which is huge. Fraudulent cases are most common in coding jobs, especially in the 2-6 years’ experience band,” he said, adding that the other IT hubs like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and

Delhi NCR

also face the problem but 70-80% of such cases have surfaced in Hyderabad alone.

Hiring Rush To Blame

The HR head said companies are partly responsible for the mess. “There is a huge skills shortage in the market and too much pressure to recruit, which has resulted in companies compromising on their verifi cation standards when they fi nd a candidate with the right skills, because it can mean the difference between losing or bagging a critical project. This fl exibility is misused in some cases. ”

But the CEO of a small Hyderabad-based IT company said the rogue candidates are victims in a sense. A top offi cial of a largeIndian IT services fi rm also said, “There seems to be an entire chain or organised racket at work here. For instance, coaching centres at locations such as Ameerpet, that have emerged as a hub for several fraudulent activities, could be behind many such cases and need to be thoroughly investigated.”

Another senior manager said cheats who are caught often spill the beans about colleagues who got their job the same way, “which has led us to believe there is a chain at work here. ”

Time For A Crackdown

Industry insiders say many such cases are detected before hiring, but some slip through and are busted when they struggle in their daily roles. IT fi rms so far didn’t report them to police, to protect Brand Hyderabad, but the problem has grown too big to be ignored.

Industry bodies, such as the

Society for Cyber Security Council

(

SCSC

) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (

HYSEA

), and the top management of IT companies recently had a meeting with the Cyberabad police commissioner, who advised them to report cases for detailed investigation.

SCSC, which acts as a bridge between the IT industry and the police department, will now also serve as a nodal agency guiding IT companies on reporting such cases to police and has issued an advisory on remote hiring (see box). “SCSC in its quarterly interaction with HR heads advised members to report any such incident to police for further action,” said SCSC secretary general

Krishna Yedula

.

HYSEA president

Manisha Saboo

also said, “We are encouraging member organisations to report such incidents to SCSC so that police can act on this. We have also requested police to take stern action against the real culprits behind this job racket. ”

