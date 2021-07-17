Hustle hard so that you won’t be left out when EFCC comes to raid and arrest your mates. – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Obi Cubana’ mother’s burial has been the talk of the country for days now and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon.

The ceremony was graced by his wealthy friends and associates, amongst whom were several Nollywood stars, singers and the crème de la crème in the society.

There was an impressive display of wealth at the ceremony that at some point, the burial would have easily been mistaken for a carnival.

Money is good, and it was there for all to see – that statement was also echoed by veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

He’d showed his hype-man talent as he took to social media to sing praises of Obi and in general, being wealthy.

In a recent video he made, he sent a message to young people telling them to start hustling so they won’t be left out when the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC), starts their unethical raiding, arresting and parading of suspects.

See video below ;