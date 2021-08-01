Hushpuppi’s mistake was that he didn’t listen and he’s stubborn – Mompha (video)

Nigerian Big man, Mompha has broken his silence on the arrest and trial of Ramon “Hushpuppi” Abbas.

Mompha, who used to be good friends with Hushpuppi, said since Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai and extradited to the United States of America, Nigerians have been linking his own predicament with Hushpuppi’s.

Mompha also averred that with the FBI naming DCP Abba Kyari as a co-conspirator with Huspuppi, Nigerians trooped to his page again to threaten that he’s next.

In an Insta-live session with Daddy Freeze, He said that he was arrested by the EFCC over allegations of fraud in 2019 and then re-arrested him in 2020, the FBI interviewed him and they had nothing against him.

He went on to add that for Hushpuppi, what “fu**ed him up” was that “he didn’t listen and he’s stubborn.”

In his words ;

“So, this life, if something happens to somebody, you’re supposed to use your brain, say, ‘wetin be the next thing? Make I cool down or make I no cool down?”