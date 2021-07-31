Hushpuppi to be sentenced in October — US court

Self-confessed serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been slated for October, this year, 2021.

This is according to the US Attorney’s office at the Central District of California.

Hushpuppi who claimed he was a Real Estate Developer was arrested in his Dubai home, in July 202 for multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by him and members of his syndicate.

Not too long ago, he pleaded guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam, money laundering.

His plea bargain document which was released online this week was signed by Hushpuppi, his lawyer, Loius Shapiro; and Acting United States Attorney, Tracy Wilkison, among others.