Hushpuppi: Nothing must happen to Abba Kyari – Arewa youths to FBI

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Sunday, sounded a note of warning that “nothing must happen to DCP Abba Kyari”.

AYCF issued the warning while berating the United States, US, court that ordered the arrest of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima also dismissed what it described as “the attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland”.

In a media release he signed, Shettima rejected the purported plan to arrest DCP Kyari, describing the move by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, as “totally unacceptable, a slap on the sensibility of our compatriots and a ridicule on one of our finest crack detectives.”

The group said it would keep a tap on the happenings in the matter, stressing that there was no justification for “singling out one of Nigeria’s most effective and efficient police officers for castigation”.

He urged “all Nigerians who are truly patriotic to stand behind a man who has made an unrivalled mark on the sands of time by diligently serving his fatherland.”

Shettima called on relevant stakeholders in the country, especially civil society organizations to “rally round this officer who risked his life in multiple operations across Nigeria, a fact proved many times through BBC news coverage of such operations.

“While we are conscious of our sovereignty as a nation, we demand justice for a man with unrivalled records of detective capabilities in the recent history of Nigeria,” the AYCF stressed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, had linked Kyari to international fraudster, Abass Ramon popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi is alleged to have bribed Kyari to jail an errant gang member during a fraud deal with millions of dollars.