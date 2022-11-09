Husbands and wives of this year’s I’m A Celeb contestants including professional footballer

It may be the contestants’ third day in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, but for those brave enough to the final, campmates could be looking at spending a few more weeks Down Under.

But as this year’s stars swap their lavish lives back home for an experience filled with Bushtucker trials and campfire meals, it’s not just their creature comforts that they’ll be missing.

In fact, prior to entering the jungle, various stars including Jill Scott and Olivia Attwood, who was forced to quit the jungle after just one day, admitted that they’d miss their loved ones, especially their partners, back home the most.

So, as they embark on their new adventure, let’s take a peek at the contestants’ partners who’ll undoubtedly be cheering them on…

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall first met Zara back in 2003 while in Australia playing Rugby

(Image: Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

After first meeting Princess Anne ’s daughter Zara Tindall in 2003 during the Australian Rugby World Cup, Mike Tindall got down on one knee in December 2010.

The pair later tied the knot in a private ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2011 in front of royal guests including Princes William and Harry.

Together the couple share three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas together and call Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park Estate their home.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood is engaged to professional footballer Bradley Dack

(Image: Instagram / Olivia Attwood)

She may have gone onto Love Island in 2017 in a bid to find love, but Olivia Attwood’s current romance predates her time on the show.

After dating professional footballer Bradley Dack on and off in 2015, the pair rekindled their relationship in 2018.

One year later the pair got engaged during a trip to Dubai, though have since been forced to postpone their wedding two times due to Covid-19 restrictions and sporting injuries.

Owen Warner

Owner Warner was previously in a relationship with Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis

(Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ahead of his time in the jungle, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner admitted that he was single and was always on the lookout for love.

While he may be single at the moment, the soap actor has had a string of high profile relationships in the past, including with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and fellow Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis.

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock caused controversy when he was spotted kissing Gina Coladangelo

(Image: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock made headlines last year when he was caught on CCTV kissing Gina Coladangelo despite both being married to other people at the time.

The pair have remained together since the news surfaced and, according to reports, Gina is set to fly out to Australia within the next week to cheer on her beau.

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles is in a long-term relationship with Tiffany Austin

(Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

While Chris Moyles tends to be tight-lipped when it comes to his relationship, he has been spotted at several events alongside his long-term partner Tiffany Austin.

The pair are believed to have been dating since at least 2014 and Tiffany is reported to have moved from her home in Beverly Hills to London to be with Chris, according to The Sun.

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh is expecting his first child with Grace Adderley

(Image: Instagram / Seann Walsh)

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, Seann Walsh ’s love life was catapulted into the spotlight when he was spotted kissing married professional dance partner Katya Jones.

At the time, Seann had been dating actress Rebecca Humphries, though the comedian is currently in a relationship with Grace Adderley and the pair are expecting their first child together.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott owns a coffee shop with her partner Shelly Unitt

(Image: Instagram / jillscottjs8)

As she swaps the pitch for reality TV, Jill Scott will be cheered on by her partner Shelly Unitt.

The pair have been together for a number of years and announced their engagement in March 2020.

Since then, the pair’s relationship has gone from strength to strength and the couple became the owners of Boxx2Boxx coffee shop back in 2021.

Charlene White

Charlene White keeps her relationship private though has two children with her partner Andy

(Image: ITV)

Charlene White may be familiar to viewers thanks to her appearances on Loose Women and the ITV News, but away from the world of TV she likes to keep things private.

While on Loose Women, Charlene’s co-stars have occasionally mentioned Charlene’s husband Andy, with whom she shares a son called Alfie and a daughter called Florence.

Babatunde Aleshe

Babatunde Aleshe has been married to his wife Leonie since 2015

(Image: ITV)

According to his Instagram bio, comedian Babatunde Aleshe is a self-confessed family man, though he keeps his family away from the limelight.

The Gogglebox star has been married to wife Leonie since 2015 and the pair are the doting parents to son Judah.

Sue Cleaver

Sue Cleaver is currently dating lighting technician Brian Owen

(Image: ITV)

Away from Coronation Street, Sue Cleaver is in a relationship with lighting technician Brian Owen, but before that she was married to James Quinn.

The soap star was married to James for 10 years from 1993 until 2003 and the pair share one son together called Elliot.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained on good terms and even starred in the short play Marriage Made In Heaven together in 2009.

Boy George

Boy George took to Instagram in 2015 to reveal that he was single

(Image: ITV)

In 2015, Boy George took to Instagram to reveal that he was single and since then he has remained quiet on the subject of his relationship status.

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas was previously in a relationship with Lyndrik Xela

(Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Not much is known about A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas’ relationships, though she is believed to be single.

In the past, the TV personality has dated The Voice singer Lyndrik Xela, though they called time on their relationship earlier this year due to their busy schedules.

READ NEXT:

Newly-single Christine McGuinness dazzles in sequins as she parties with Chrishell Stause

Chloe Madeley shows off jaw-dropping new home renovation after living with Richard and Judy

Ant McPartlin reveals huge new John Lennon tribute tattoo ahead of I’m A Celeb

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha ‘in pieces’ as parents move abroad for new life

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–