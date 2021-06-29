husband-goes-to-university-for-cute-photoshoot-with-young-wife-who-is-a-student-as-they-welcome-baby

A couple has celebrated welcoming a new addition to their union in an uncommon and adorable fashion

The husband stormed his young wife’s university as they took photos with the baby flanked by her coursemates

The cream-themed dress code of her department added glamour to the adorable photoshoot and got many gushing

A man and his young bride have caused quite a stir on social media as they celebrated welcoming a newborn baby to their family.

The excited husband visited the school of his young heartthrob for the celebratory birthday photoshoot.

She was flanked by coursemates in the adorable photoshoot

In photos shared on National Association of Public Health Students, IMSU group on Facebook, the young public health student was flanked by her coursemates and hubby.

They all rocked the department’s cream dress code with only the husband on a light blue senator wear.

In one of the photos, the lovebirds gave a cute stir at the baby.

People celebrate the couple

Social media users expressed joy at their feat and sent good thoughts in the comment section.

Okafor Chiamaka said:

“Beautiful! Congratulations!”

Ella Jamin wrote:

“Congratulations! So happy for you!”

Precious Melariri commented:

“Awesome, Congratulations dear.”

Ayomide S. Leonard remarked:

“That’s awesome! Congratulations!”

Lizzy Bella reacted:

“Congratulation cute baby.”

Couple gives triplets adorable photoshoot

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a family had given their triplets a nice photoshoot that made people want to have babies.

They had first welcomed the kids in December 2020. About three months after that, the parents dressed up the kids in an amazing photoshoot session as they captioned the photos, saying it is the triplets’ first pediatrician appointment.

Placed on a cushioned seat and wearing baby caps and asleep, they struck different poses. Despite the fact they were birthed months ago, tweeps still congratulated the family for having such bundles of joy.

There were those who said they caught the baby fever by just looking at the photos of the kids. Others who could not resist their cuteness complimented their looks.

Source: .