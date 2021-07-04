Hurry – the latest model AirPods drop to lowest price ever in epic 4th of July deal – TechRadar

If you’ve been looking to snag a deal on Apple’s best-selling AirPods, then you’re in luck. Thanks to today’s 4th of July sales, we’ve spotted the latest model AirPods with charging case on sale for $99.99 when you apply an additional $19 coupon at checkout. That’s a total savings of $59 and the lowest price we’ve seen for the wireless earbuds.
AirPods 4th of July deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case
$159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 – A fantastic 4th of July deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $99.99 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That matches the record-low Black Friday price, but you’ll have to worry – we predict this deal won’t last for long.
The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions without using your hands, simply calling Siri up whenever needed. You can adjust the volume, skip songs and take calls completely hands-free – although whether you’d want to when other people can hear you is another matter. The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
As we’ve mentioned above, this is the lowest price we’ve found for the 2019 AirPods and a fantastic 4th of July deal to snag. The coupon from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should take advantage now before it’s too late.
