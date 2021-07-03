hurricane-elsa-takes-aim-at-dominican-republic-and-haiti,-and-could-threaten-florida-next-week

(CNN) Hurricane Elsa is set to batter southern Hispaniola and Jamaica with heavy rain and high winds on Saturday and Cuba later this weekend, threatening flash flooding and mudslides in parts of those islands.

The forecast is less certain after Sunday, but Elsa could bring rain and winds to South Florida next week as a tropical storm — perhaps including around the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse — the National Hurricane Center said.

Elsa, a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph, was about 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, the NHC said.

Elsa is expected to pass near or along the southern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Saturday, and to track near Jamaica on Sunday.