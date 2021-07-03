Home News America Hurricane Elsa moving quickly across eastern Caribbean Sea
Hurricane Elsa moving quickly across eastern Caribbean Sea

Hurricane Elsa is currently 285 miles east of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic.

July 3, 2021, 7:03 AM

It’s moving quickly across the eastern Caribbean Sea at 29 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds blowing at 80 mph with gusts up to to 100 mph.

Elsa is expected to bring hurricane conditions later Saturday in portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It will approach the southern coast of Haiti and Dominican Republic in the evening and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits.

One to 3 inches of rain, with up to 5 inches, will fall in Puerto Rico through Saturday, and 4 to 8 inches, with up to 15 may fall in southern Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica Saturday into Sunday. This could lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides.

By early next week, Elsa is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches and up to 15 of rain to portions of the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

There will be life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the Caribbean Sea this weekend.

