Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean
Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean

    Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean

Hurricane Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Elsa is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday. Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast.

Source: CNN

