JUST WATCHED
Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain to the Caribbean
MUST WATCH
Hurricane Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Elsa is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday. Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos (16 Videos)
Hurricane Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Elsa is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday. Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast.
Source: CNN