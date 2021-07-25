huriwa-raises-alarm-over-alleged-compromise,-hack-of-online-voters-registration

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has raised an alarm that the ongoing online registration of prospective voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may have been heavily compromised and probably hacked.

HURIWA said it is hinging its claim on the suspicious figures being bandied by the officials as the statistical entries of the completed registrants so far.

“We appeal to the ebullient and resourceful Chairman of INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood to order the immediate investigation into this very serious suspected breaches,” said in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, and made available to bioreports on Sunday.

HURIWA said it acknowledged the fact that INEC’s management supports the independence of the commission by the show of courage and patriotism they have showed so far in stating the fact that the institution is capable of transmitting the results of elections electronically contrary to the lies told by the National Assembly that intend to erode the constitutional independence of the electoral umpire.

“So it is expected that the Chairman will guide against any technological breaches that may undermine the integrity of the voters registration process,” the group said.

HURIWA called for a comprehensive investigation, adding that the figures recently released by INEC as the updated figures of eligible voters who have registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) being conducted online certainly appears twisted and doctored to favour certain political power centres across the country.

According to a date released by INEC, Osun State is trailed by another southwest state, Lagos, which has 30,338 followed by Ogun State with 8,886.

The rights group faulted this demography of the released updated figures of online registered potential.

HURIWA wondered how Osun has these figures allotted to it while Anambra State, where the governorship election will take place very soon is not even mentioned “in this edited and heavily doctored statistics.”

The human rights organisation pointed accusing fingers at some heavyweight politicians, who, according to HURIWA might have infiltrated the ongoing registration process.

HURIWA warned the electoral umpire against being partisan and remain neutral and conduct the voters registration with abiding faith in the principle of rule of law and avoid pushing Nigeria into a state of instability because the year 2023 general election is virtually a referendum on the Nigerian nation-state.

It calls on INEC to investigate Osun figures and not hesitate to sanction any of its staff or agents found wanting.

The group encouraged all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the registration of voters to register in order to be in a position to decide Nigeria’s leaderships at all levels come 2023.