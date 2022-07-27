Home NEWS Hunters return 315 PVCs discovered in Bayelsa forest to INEC
Hunters return 315 PVCs discovered in Bayelsa forest to INEC

by News
The Bayelsa Independent National Electoral Commission has received 315 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), six Temporary Voters Cards (TVCs), reported to have been found in a forest in the state.

Receiving the voters cards on behalf of the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Engr. Okop Umobong thanked the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service for bringing the cards to the Commission and for keeping the neighborhood safe.

Umobong said he will hand over the cards to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Alex Hart, assuring that the Commission would investigate the circumstances that led to the cards being found in the forest.

He noted that the investigation will determine whether the PVCs were abandoned in the process of printing or if they belong to genuine voters.

Presenting the voters cards to the Umobong, the Bayelsa State Commandant of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, Moses Okanu said the 320 voters cards were found in an uncompleted building in the forest along Elebele-AIT Road.

Okanu noted that the hoodlums on sighting the men of his command who were on routine operation combing the bushes take to their heels and abandoned the voters cards.

He said: ”In our routine patrol, I led the operation yesterday. We have been combing the bushes in the nooks and crannies because of the happening we have been hearing in the bushes. We started from Azikoro and went through Elebele.”

