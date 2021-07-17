Hunt launches limited edition Qhubeka wheelset – road.cc

Hunt Bike Wheels has unveiled a limited edition Qhubeka x Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheelset that will be used by Qhubeka NextHash on the final stage of the Tour de France tomorrow… and you can buy the ones ridden into Paris by the team. It’s also possible to win a set.

The team’s wheels are available to buy over at huntbikewheels.com with proceeds going to the Qhubeka charity which donates bicycles as a means of improving lives in Africa.

“Hunt was drawn to Team Qhubeka NextHash not only for their incredible level of performance and professionalism, but also the work they do in supporting the Qhubeka charity’s mission to change lives through bicycles,” Hunt co-founder Tom Marchment said of the collaboration.

“This project was a small way for Hunt to help further that mission by directly supporting and promoting the Qhubeka charity, while offering riders the unique opportunity to own wheels used by pros in the 2021 Tour de France.”

This year has seen British brand Hunt partner a WorldTeam for the first time, its first Grand Tour stage wins coming on three different sets of wheels in the Giro d’Italia.

The Qhubeka x Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheelset features the brand’s in-house designed and wind tunnel tested rim profiles. These are tubeless-ready and made from Toray T700/T800 carbon fibre. They’re built around Hunt’s Sprint Disc straight-pull hubs, laced with conventional steel spokes. Get more info on the wheels here.

Nine sets of Tour-ridden Qhubeka x Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheelsets will be sold at £1,089 with a 10th set given away as a prize, entry being confined to those who sign up to the Hunt road mailing list.

Get more info on the project over at Hunt’s website.