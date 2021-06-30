hunt:-former-kaizer-chiefs-coach-itching-to-get-back-to-the-field-amid-zanaco-links

The 56-year-old tactician does not rule out accepting a job offer from Zambia following a spell with Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says he is itching to get back to the field amidst reports linking him with Zambian club Zanaco FC.

The veteran tactician is currently jobless having parted ways with Amakhosi late last month due to a poor run of results in the PSL during the 2020/21 campaign.

Recent reports coming out of Zambia have indicated that Hunt is set to take over at Zanaco as the seven-time Zambian champions’ new head coach.

Editors’ Picks Show Sterling and Southgate some respect! England silence critics with deserved win over Germany

Xavi Simons: Will the PSG wonderkid be able to live up to the hype?

‘Mbappe has an oversized ego’ – Why did France’s golden boy flop at Euro 2020?

‘They all want to do a Sancho or a Bellingham’ – Why German football is the new hotbed for English talent

This comes after the Lusaka-based club put their current coach Chris Kaunda on administrative leave due to poor results in the Zambian Super League.

However, Hunt has dismissed the speculation, but he didn’t rule out accepting a job from the Southern African country as he looks to get back into coaching.

“Zambia? I’m only thinking of a holiday in Zanzibar and not Zambia,” said Hunt on Daily Sun.

“But seriously, this is the first time I’m hearing of this. I can’t comment on whether I’d accept such an offer or not. But yes, I want to start working again.”

Hunt has been working as a pundit for SuperSport TV alongside African football legends such as Austin ‘Jay-​Jay’ Okocha, Sammy Kuffour and Joseph Yobo analyzing the ongoing Euro 2020 matches.

However, the accomplished tactician, who served as Chiefs coach between September 2020 and May 2021, is keen to get a coaching job with the new 2021/22 PSL campaign set to start in August 2021.

“Football is my life, you know. I can’t be away from the game,” the former Bidvest Wits head coach added.

“I’ve taken time out. I’ve been doing some TV work, but I’m itching to get back to the field.”

Hunt has been linked with several PSL clubs including Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants (formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila F.C).

The Cape Town-born tactician began his coaching career at his hometown club, Seven Stars, and he went on to coach Hellenic FC, Black Leopards, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport, Wits and Chiefs.

He is one of the most decorated South African coaches having won four PSL titles, two Nedbank Cups, Telkom Knockout title and MTN8 trophy.