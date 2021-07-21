hungary-plans-referendum-on-law-criticized-by-eu-as-homophobic

(CNN) Hungary’s right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has proposed a referendum on the country’s controversial new LGBTQ law. The move is in response to the European Union which lambasted the new measure by the member state.

In a Facebook video on Wednesday, the hardline leader outlined a five-question vote that will ask the public if they support the “promotion” of content related to sexual orientation to children. Orbán is urging the public to vote “no.”

“In the past weeks, Brussels has clearly attacked Hungary over its child protection law. Hungarian laws do not permit sexual propaganda in kindergartens, schools, on television and in advertisements,” Orban said in a Facebook video.

In his announcement, he referred to a referendum five year ago in which Hungary rejected the EU’s refugee resettlement plan but failed to reach a voter turnout threshold, making the referendum not legally binding.

“Then, a referendum and the common will of the people stopped Brussels,” he said. “We have already succeeded once and together we will succeed again.”