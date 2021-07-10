hundreds-of-texans-line-up-to-testify-on-gop-voting-bill

Nearly 3oo members of the public signed up to testify on a GOP-passed voting bill in the Texas Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, according to the Texas Tribune.

State of play: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is considering the measure in overlapping committee hearings expected to go late into the night, per the Tribune.

State Republicans in the House and Senate introduced bills that would ban drive-through and 24-hour voting options and enhance access for partisan poll watchers, among other provisions.

The special session — convened by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — comes weeks after Texas Democrats staged a walkout to block the voting bill from passing.

The big picture: The GOP push for restrictive voting laws in Texas comes as several other states, such as Georgia and Florida, have already enacted similar legislation.

