hundreds-gather-to-condemn-boston-rabbi-attack-as-‘an-act-of-hate-and-darkness’

Associated Press
Rabbi stabbed near school; suspect held without bail
A man suspected of stabbing a rabbi several times near a Jewish day school in Boston was held without bail Friday at his arraignment pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society. Khaled Awad, 24, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the Thursday afternoon stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski in the city’s Brighton neighborhood. District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a vigil in support of Noginksi on Friday her office has opened a civil rights investigation to determine whether the stabbing is a hate crime.
Good Morning America
Massachusetts police arrest group of ‘heavily armed men’ claiming to ‘not recognize our laws’
A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: “during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline” near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.
The Daily Beast
Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff
YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “
Associated Press
Ex-‘Predator’ host turns himself in, resolves video issue
The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.
NextShark
Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman
Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.
The Daily Beast
Plea Deals Are Tearing the Oath Keepers Apart
Jim Bourg/ReutersFor a time, Edward Wilson was the model Oath Keeper. Like many members of the far-right, paramilitary organization, he was a military veteran, and he issued statements on behalf of the group.Then, in 2015, Wilson started doing the Oath Keepers’ information technology work. The militia’s behind-the-scenes workings permanently soured him on the group.“I was a lifetime member,” Wilson told The Daily Beast. “Then when I got into their IT and figured out everything that was going on,
