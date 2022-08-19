Home ENTERTAINMENT “Humble yourself” – Yul Edochie advises Nigerians on how they can avoid getting ‘harassed’ by police
“Humble yourself” – Yul Edochie advises Nigerians on how they can avoid getting ‘harassed’ by police

Popular  Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to the constant reports on social media that Policemen harrass young Nigerians and he said he has never been harrased because of a secret behaviour he’d always display whenever he encounters them.

He then proceeded to advise Nigerians what to do to avoid being ”harassed” by policemen on the road.

The actor said he does a lot of road trips and has never been harassed.

He then unveiled the secret as “humility” and advised young people to keep their “Don’t you know me” attitude aside when dealing with the police.

In his words ;

I do road trips a lot, I’ve met so many policemen on the road & they’ve never harassed me before.

The secret is humility.

All that ‘don’t you know me’ attitude, keep it aside.

You’re a citizen just like everyone else.

Once you humble yourself na policemen go hail you pass.

