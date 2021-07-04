Humble Bundle Reintroducing Cap On Charity Splits | Game Rant – GameRant

Humble Bundle announces plans to reimplement changes that remove the option for 100% of purchases to go to charity despite pushback.

The transformation of the Humble Bundle company continues, much to the chagrin of past fans of the storefront. Humble Bundle is reinstating a controversial change that removes an option allowing buyers to commit up to 100% of their bundle purchases to charity, a feature that’s long been a staple of the platform. Instead, every purchase will have a mandatory minimum of between 15%-30% going to the Humble Bundle storefront itself.

Humble Bundle had originally implemented a similar change in April. In the past, Humble Bundle had sliders that allowed users to decide what percentage of their purchase would go to the publisher, to charity, and to Humble itself as a “tip.” The change removed the soldiers, replacing them with pre-selected options that minimized charitable donations and set minimums for both the publisher and Humble Bundle itself. The change was met with significant pushback from Humble Bundle users, so the company rolled the changes back.

The mandatory minimum for Humble Bundle is being brought back starting in mid-July, though Humble Bundle is making some changes. Rather than the pre-selected options that frustrated users, there will still be sliders. The sliders just won’t be able to reduce Humble Bundle’s portion beyond that required 15-30%. A specific date for the changes to go live hasn’t been set, but the Humble Bundle team says to expect it “mid-July.”

We’ve outlined some upcoming changes to how sliders work when you purchase a bundle that we believe helps Humble continue our mission and support charities. Check out more info here: https://t.co/fFsrfooG8x — Humble Bundle (@humble) July 1, 2021

Those hoping for a more robust explanation for the change than before are likely to be disappointed. The Humble Bundle team says that the “PC storefront landscape has significantly change,” and that it has to, “continue to evolve with it to stay on mission.” The mandatory minimum for Humble Bundle is said to allow the storefront to continued offering “great prices” on games, books, and software, while still supporting charitable endeavors. Further, Humble Bundle says it will “continue to invest” in content

Additionally, Humble Bundle says it will continue to offer certain bundles that are dedicated 100% to charity. For example, the Humble Heal: COVID-19 bundle offered in May dedicated 100% of its proceeds to charities across the world as outbreaks in Brazil and India grew. These types of bundles are historically quite rare, of course, and heavily rely on developers’ willingness to donate their games.

Humble Bundle thrived for ten years with its policy of allowing purchases to go 100% to charity and was owes much of its popularity to that. IGN’s influence leading to the end of that for the Humble Bundle is unlikely to be seen as necessary or constructive in that context. But the new Humble Bundle has had ample time to consider the ramifications of that negative response and has decided to go through with it anyway, for better or worse.

