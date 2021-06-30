humane-society-rescues-nearly-300-animals-from-idaho-home-in-second-hoarding-case-in-days

The Idaho Humane Society rescued nearly 300 animals, most of them birds, from a hoarding situation in Weiser on Tuesday, according to a news release. It’s the second hoarding case the animal shelter has assisted with in less than a week.

Humane Society officials said they were asked by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to help seize the animals, which were reportedly living in inhumane conditions. They found 247 chickens and guinea fowl on the property, 100 of which were housed indoors in a 900-square-foot house. The rest of the birds were kept in kennels outdoors, and photos from the property show numerous birds to a kennel, which appear covered in feces and other debris.

In addition, the Idaho Humane Society said it seized 21 ducks, eight parakeets, one robin, one starling, 15 cats and three dogs from the property. The robin and starling were taken to the Ruth Melichar Bird Center in Boise.

Officials were asking adopters to take young chicks as quickly as possible, citing insufficient heating resources for the birds.

“Adopters may visit the Idaho Humane Society to adopt the adult chickens and ducks on a first-come, first-served basis starting Wednesday, June 30,” the news release said.

The ducks are being kept at the shelter’s 4775 W. Dorman St. location, while the chickens are at the newer facility at 1300 S. Bird St. Both are in Boise.

The rescue comes less than a week after the Humane Society assisted the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in removing 28 Yorkshire terriers from a similar situation in the small town of Oasis.