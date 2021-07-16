human-trafficking:-nis-rescue-four-victims-in-jigawa

Nigerian Immigration Service in Jigawa State has rescued four victims suspected to have been trafficked from different parts of the states.

State Commander of the NIS, Isma’il Abba Aliyu disclosed this while parading the victims at the command’s headquarters in Dutse.

He said personnel of the command operating along Kazaure, Babura and Ringim axes rescued them at Gurai village in Babura local government area of Jigawa State.

He said the personnel, however, arrested one suspect’s accomplice Mukhtari Zubairu.

“The victims were rescued at Gurai village in Jigawa/Katsina border before onward to Tripoli in Libya via the Niger Republic,” he said.

He explained that all the victims are from four different states of Osun, Ogun, Lagos and Akwa Ibom and ranging from 16 to 33 year age bracket.

State commandant said they would be handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.

