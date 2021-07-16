Home NEWS Human Trafficking: NIS rescue four victims in Jigawa
NEWSNews Africa

Human Trafficking: NIS rescue four victims in Jigawa

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
human-trafficking:-nis-rescue-four-victims-in-jigawa

Nigerian Immigration Service in Jigawa State has rescued four victims suspected to have been trafficked from different parts of the states.

State Commander of the NIS, Isma’il Abba Aliyu disclosed this while parading the victims at the command’s headquarters in Dutse.

He said personnel of the command operating along Kazaure, Babura and Ringim axes rescued them at Gurai village in Babura local government area of Jigawa State.

Police rescue three women trafficked to Jigawa

He said the personnel, however, arrested one suspect’s accomplice Mukhtari Zubairu.

“The victims were rescued at Gurai village in Jigawa/Katsina border before onward to Tripoli in Libya via the Niger Republic,” he said.

He explained that all the victims are from four different states of Osun, Ogun, Lagos and Akwa Ibom and ranging from 16 to 33 year age bracket.

State commandant said they would be handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.

Police rescue three children, arrest two suspected traffickers in Delta

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

I’ll contest Anambra election, win overwhelmingly, says Soludo

Two suspected oil thieves arrested in Delta

Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo politicians, traditional rulers will never...

28-year-old pickpocket jailed eight months in Kaiama, Kwara

Miyatti Allah calls for peace in Southern Kaduna

European officials say ‘climate change has arrived’

Lebanon’s Gordian knot could strangle it

CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees...

Floods Leave At Least 126 Dead In Europe

Britney Spears Wins Right To New Lawyer In...

Leave a Reply