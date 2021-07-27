Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who was picked up by police officers and later released, has narrated his experience after a series of torture and harassment.

Sowore, who was arrested alongside Dickson Iroegbu of African Independent Television, said they were beaten and taken to the Federal Secretariat Police Station but not detained.







According to him, the police confirmed if truly Sowore had to attend another court hearing which is that of the five #Buharimustgo protesters arrested in Dunamis Church on July 4.

He said, ”We have just been released by the police. I’m here with lawyers. They dragged us, harassed us, beat us and took us to the Federal Secretariat police station, we weren’t detained but taken to the office of the DPO.

”Eventually, they brought us to the Federal High Court to confirm if we had a case there or not, the case of the Dunamis 5.

“They have no reason to have arrested me. I have the right to observe the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, now we are heading back to court. Our case is still ongoing. I saw that the entire place was flooded by the DSS. Police took all our cards.”

“I have been released and now in another Federal High Court for a proceeding on 5 young persons illegally detained by the DSS for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to Dunamis Church. Will keep you all updated. Thank you for your support!” he later added.