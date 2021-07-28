Huma S Qureshi: It has been a difficult two years but it is not over yet – Hindustan Times

The film industry is taking baby steps towards resuming normalcy in the face of the pandemic, but actor Huma S Qureshi warms people against throwing caution to the wind. The actor, who herself has been out and about for her shooting commitments, says while staying at home for prolonged period is not an option, being careful is what we all should focus on while out of our houses.

“Of course we’ve to go out, work and make a living. But one has to do it responsibly and respectfully maintaining our safety and the safety of others at the optimum. I’ve been working throughout this pandemic, and I understand the importance of that,” says the actor, urging people to step out only when absolutely necessary.

“I know it’s very frustrating because we thrive on social interactions, but one has to do that responsibly,” she asserts.

Qureshi is also glad that apart from work, she has also stepped up and helped people in need during the Covid-19 crisis, and she continues to do so.

“I’m grateful about the more relevant work that I’ve been able to do. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. It has been a difficult two years but it’s not over yet. So, one has to try and see how one can make a difference,” says the actor awaiting the release of her next, Bell Bottom.

Qureshi, who turns 35 today, notes that the most challenging aspect for her in the past couple of years has been the uncertainty of it all.

“But that has also given me inner resolve to put my head down and work and not focus on any kind of negativity. I’ve just become a lot quieter and I like that. It has given me a lot of time for self reflection, so that’s a good thing,” she shares.

Despite the pandemic and stalling of work, Qureshi has had a good year so far — her Hollywood debut Army of the Dead released, and she also received a lot of love for her web series, Maharani.

“I’m just enjoying it, revelling in it. It has been a wonderful year and very fruitful. I’m just grateful for that and gearing up for other excitement projects,” she says.

As for her birthday celebrations, Qureshi plans to keep it low key this year. “It’ll be a quiet birthday. I’m in the middle of shooting a couple of things, so I don’t think it’ll be a big one, just will be spending it with friends and family. These are difficult times, but we still have a lot to be grateful for and thankful for. So, I’m counting my blessings to be safe, healthy and happy and have my loved ones around me. I’m looking at the larger picture but also smaller joys of life,” she concludes.