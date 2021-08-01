Hulu New Releases: August 2021 – Den of Geek

While the other streaming services set up recurring franchises, Hulu has opted to get a bit more experimental with its original offerings in August 2021.
Hulu’s list of new releases this month is highlighted by three original series concepts with promise. Reservation Dogs premieres on August 9. Co-created by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), this story will follow four indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma as they stave off boredom and adulthood. Next up is Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18. This miniseries, based on a book of the same name, is produced by David E. Kelley and features staggering cast of Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, and more.
Only Murders in the Building is likely the biggest thing to look forward to in August though. Premiering on August 31, this comedy stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three true crime-obsessed friends who stumble into a true crime of their own. On the movie side of things, the John Cena and Lil Rel Howery-starring Vacation Friends premieres on August 27.
The library titles coming to Hulu in August aren’t particularly inspiring. August 1 sees the arrival of Attack the Block, The Grudge, Watchmen (2009), and more. After that, there isn’t much to write home about. But at least we’ll have all the Steve Martin and Lil Rel Howery we could ask for.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
Hulu New Releases – August 2021
August 1
Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina’s House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)
August 4
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)
August 5
Princess Cyd (2017)
August 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
August 8
The Party (2018)
August 9
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
August 10
Together Together (2021)
August 11
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL (2016)
August 12
Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
August 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
August 15
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
August 17
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
August 19
Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)
August 21
We Broke Up (2021)
August 23
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
August 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
August 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)
August 27
Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking (2020)
August 28
Four Good Days (2021)
August 29
Horizon Line (2021)
August 30
9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Spell (2020)
August 31
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Leaving Hulu – August 2021
August 14
Life Like (2019)
The Shape of Water (2017)
August 24
The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
How Green Was My Valley (1941)
The November Man (2014)
August 30
The Chaser (2008)
Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
Like Father, Like Son (2013)
Nobody Knows (2004)
The One I Love (2014)
Still Walking (2008)
August 31
10 to Midnight (1983)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
Across The Universe (2007)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Arachnophobia (1990)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
The A-Team (2010)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
Christina’s House (2001)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Conviction (2010)
The Cookout (2004)
Date Night (2010)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)
Driven (2001)
Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Hancock (2008)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry V (1989)
The Hustler (1961)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Mad Max (1980)
The Mask (1994)
Miami Blues (1990)
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People (1980)
The Outsider (1980)
Phat Girlz (2006)
Predators (2009)
Primary Colors (1998)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Richie Rich (1994)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Rudy (1993)
Scrooged (1988)
The Sitter (2011)
The Skull (1965)
Shine a Light (2008)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Still Waiting (2009)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Vanity Fair (2004)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
Waiting… (2005)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Witless Protection (2008)