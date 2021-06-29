hugo-lloris-reveals-those-responsible-for-france’s-exit-at-euro-2020

France captain, Hugo Lloris, has said that he and his teammates were responsible for their Euro 2020 exit.

France was eliminated from the Euro 2020 in the round of 16 fixtures by Switzerland on Monday night.

Les Bleus were defeated 5-4 on penalties in Bucharest, after Kylian Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper, Yann Sommer following a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

But Lloris refused to blame only Mbappe, who failed to convert his penalty, insisting that the squad did not do enough collectively to progress to the last-8.

“We win together, we lose together,” Lloris said at his post-match press conference.

“We’re all responsible for being eliminated at this stage of the competition. There is no pointing finger. We had to deal with injuries, but we’ve no right to make excuses.

“We gave everything, we left it all out on the pitch. Penalties are a lottery. We didn’t have any luck. We’ll now need to manage the pain. At 3-1, we should have been able to close the match out.”