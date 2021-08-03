Hugh Jackman undergoes biopsy for skin cancer, stresses on the importance of sunscreen – WION

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman recently underwent a skin biopsy over a possible cancer scare.

The actor has been spotted with a bandage on his nose recently and in a video message, revealed that there was nothing to worry about. The actor, though, stressed on the importance of sunscreen in the video.

“[The doctors] saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they`re getting it checked,” Jackman said in the video, adding that if he is photographed wearing the nose bandage, not to worry.

He wrote along with the short video, “A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don`t think it can`t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen.”