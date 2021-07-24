‘Hugely disappointing’: Iowa may have to toss out tens of thousands of expiring COVID vaccine doses – Des Moines Register

Iowa might have to throw out tens of thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine over the next six weeks unless public demand for the shots rebounds.

The Iowa Department of Public Health told the Des Moines Register Friday that 38,730 of the state’s doses are set to expire by the end of July, and another 178,651 could expire by the end of August.

Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the health department, said clinics and county health departments are trying to limit the number of doses that would have to be thrown out.

“Our local partners have been diligent in their administration methods, ensuring they use on hand supply before placing additional orders,” Ekstrand wrote in an email. “Counties have also worked collaboratively to redistribute doses within the state to meet the needs of Iowa communities.”

Iowa demand for vaccine has continued to sag in recent weeks, despite rising case numbers and hospitalizations blamed on the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus. Hospital leaders have said more than 90% of Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 recently have been unvaccinated.

More:Iowa health officials cast wary eye toward surging COVID cases in Missouri; early signs of ‘potential crisis’ feared

Iowa’s daily COVID vaccination totals have dropped more than 90% since peaking above 51,000 in early April. Back then, thousands of Iowans were scouring the Internet for scarce doses. Many people drove several counties away to obtain a shot. But for the past two months, clinics and county health departments have struggled to attract interest among the more than 1.5 million Iowans who have yet to be vaccinated.

Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association, said she didn’t expect demand for COVID vaccinations to collapse so quickly.

“Rather than a gradual decline, it was a cliff,” she said in an interview this week. “It’s hugely disappointing, because we know we haven’t reached the numbers we need to protect Iowans.”

Among those who need protection are children younger than 12, who aren’t yet eligible for the shots, she said. If more adults and teens around them are vaccinated, those kids are less likely to be infected.

Tucker Reinders said many smart health care professionals are trying to figure out why substantial numbers of people are not getting the shots.

“Is it an outright refusal? Is it fear? Is it, ‘I just don’t have time?’ Is it lack of access?” she said. By understanding the motives, public health officials can tailor their strategies, she said.

Over 90% of Iowa’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated, hospital officials say

Shot demand stays flat despite variant’s threat

Tucker Reinders said she hopes demand for the vaccines will rise a bit with news that the highly transmissible delta variant is spreading in Iowa and across the United States. However, the Iowa Department of Public Health website shows no increase in shots administered over the past few weeks.

In early June, the Iowa Department of Public Health said it might soon have to toss 33,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That move was postponed when federal regulators extended the expiration date by six weeks.

The number of excess vaccine doses has continued to climb since then, even though Iowa has not been accepting as much vaccine as the federal government offered to make available.

More:The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Iowa has more than doubled in the past two weeks

More than 183,000 of the 217,381 Iowa doses set to expire by the end of August are the Pfizer version of the vaccine, according to the state health department.

Ekstrand said the state donated 68,800 doses of its Moderna vaccine to a federal pool in May. Those doses had been allocated to Iowa, but had not been shipped to the state.

Public health officials continue to try to spark more interest in vaccinations.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to take advantage of these safe and effective vaccines,” Ekstrand said Friday. “As cases increase across the country and in Iowa, it’s important that even more Iowans get vaccinated. It’s the key to reducing virus activity, saving lives and keeping our health care resources available for all Iowans’ needs.”

Only 49% of Iowans are fully vaccinated

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in April she hoped 75% of the state’s adults would receive at least one dose of the vaccine by June 30. Iowa still hasn’t hit that mark, with just 65% of adults receiving at least one dose by Friday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among all Iowans, 49% are fully vaccinated, the agency reported.

Nationally, 69% of adults have received at least one shot of the vaccine and 49% of all residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Nola Aigner Davis, spokesperson for the Polk County Health Department, said Thursday the department couldn’t estimate how much vaccine it might have to toss because of impending expiration dates.

More:How many Iowans have been vaccinated for COVID-19? These maps and charts will show you.

Aigner Davis said her department is helping coordinate sharing of vaccine among clinics and pharmacies in the area, in hopes that it will be used before expiring. She also noted promotions, such as a vaccine lottery and an offer of free State Fair tickets to people who come in for shots. “The health department and the Polk County Board of Supervisors will continue vaccine outreach efforts until we reach our goals,” she said in an email to the Des Moines Register.

Stat News, a national health care news website, reported this week that states have millions of doses of vaccine that could soon expire.

“We’re drowning in this stuff,” Robert Ator, who is leading Arkansas’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution drive, told Stat. “It’s starting to get a bit silly and we want to make sure we’re being good stewards.”

Amid lagging demand in the United States, President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced that it will hasten donations of tens of millions of the shots to other countries.

Tucker Reinders said she agrees with that strategy, which would help countries that are far behind American vaccination rates.

“Our country isn’t going to be truly protected until the world is protected,” she said.

Tony Leys covers health care for the Register. Reach him at tleys@registermedia.com or 515-284-8449.