huge-worry-as-man-united-star-set-to-miss-start-of-premier-league-season-due-to-injury

Alex Telles will miss all Man United’s pre-season games due to an ankle injury he sustained in training in Surrey

The Brazil international has also been ruled out of the Red Devil’s opening fixture against Leeds United

The 28-year-old’s fellow left-back Law Shaw is also observing rest after he played a part in England’s campaign at Euro 2020

Alex Telles is et to spend some time on the sidelines and miss the start of the season following an ankle injury he sustained, Mail, Sky Sports.

The Brazilian left-back got injured in training and missed the United’s pre-season friendly against Queens Park Rangers where they were beaten by 4-2.

Alex Telles will miss the rest of Man United’s pre-season and the start of the Premier League due to an ankle injury.

Telles’ injury update

Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on Telles’ injury and revealed he will be out for several weeks and would miss the start of the season.

“Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while.”

The 28-year-old is set to miss United’s friendlies against Brentford, Preston and Premier League side, Everton.

On the other hand, England left-back Luke Shaw will not be back in the next two weeks as the Englishman is understood to be nursing a rib injury.

