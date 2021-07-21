JUST WATCHED
Huge swathes of Siberia are on fire. See how firefighters are responding
Wildfires have razed hundreds of thousands of hectares in Russia’s Siberia amid a combination of abnormally warm weather and droughts. CNN’s Kim Brunhuber reports.
