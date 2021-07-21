Home NEWS Huge swathes of Siberia are on fire. See how firefighters are responding
Huge swathes of Siberia are on fire. See how firefighters are responding

Wildfires have razed hundreds of thousands of hectares in Russia’s Siberia amid a combination of abnormally warm weather and droughts. CNN’s Kim Brunhuber reports.

