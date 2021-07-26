huge-surprise-as-italy-star-ranked-no.1-best-left-winger-ahead-of-sterling,-neymar,-mane-and-hazard

Eden Hazard has been ranked in tenth position by research currently conducted for top ten left-side attackers
The 30-year-old endured several injury spells last season at Real Madrid ad is yet to justify his huge price tag
England’s Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are among the top ten players who attack from the left side of midfield.
PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Eden Hazard was once of the most dreaded left-side midfielders in the game but with injury problems at Real Madrid, his ranking has drastically dropped.
WhoScored did a review of players that are menacing on the left side of midfield using last season stats to select their top ten.
Here are the top ten attacking left-wingers and their stats last season
10. Eden Hazard
2020/21 Season Stats:
7 appearances
0 goals
1 assist
0.5 key passes per game
1 dribble per game
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!
9. Lucas Ocampos
2020/21 Season Stats:
30 appearances
5 goals
4 assists
1 key passes per game
2 dribbles per game
8. Kingsley Coman
2020/21 Season Stats:
23 appearances
5 goals
10 assists
1.6 key passes per game
1.9 dribbles per game
7. Jack Grealish
2020/21 Season Stats:
24 appearances
6 goals
10 assists
3.1 key passes per game
2.5 dribbles per game
6. Phil Foden
2020/21 Season Stats:
17 appearances
9 goals
5 assists
1.3 key passes per game
1.4 dribbles per game
5. Yannick Carrasco
2020/21 Season Stats:
25 appearances
6 goals
10 assists
1.6 key passes per game
2.2 dribbles per game
4. Sadio Mane
2020/21 Season Stats:
31 appearances
11 goals
7 assists
1.7 key passes per game
2.3 dribbles per game
3. Neymar Jr
2020/21 Season Stats:
15 appearances
9 goals
5 assists
3.3 key passes per game
4.8 dribbles per game
2. Raheem Sterling
2020/21 Season Stats:
28 appearances
10 goals
7 assists
1.3 key passes per game
2.1 dribbles per game
1. Lorenzo Insigne
2020/21 Season Stats:
33 appearances
19 goals
7 assists
1.8 key passes per game
1.9 dribbles per game
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’
Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Chelsea are poised to bring back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.
The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.
Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €100million in what was perceived as Real Madrid’s attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus.
Source: . Nigeria