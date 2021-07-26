huge-surprise-as-italy-star-ranked-no.1-best-left-winger-ahead-of-sterling,-neymar,-mane-and-hazard

Eden Hazard has been ranked in tenth position by research currently conducted for top ten left-side attackers

The 30-year-old endured several injury spells last season at Real Madrid ad is yet to justify his huge price tag

England’s Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are among the top ten players who attack from the left side of midfield.

Eden Hazard: ranked in 10th position among best left-wingers in the world.

Photo by Nico Vereecken, MB Media and Roland Krivec

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eden Hazard was once of the most dreaded left-side midfielders in the game but with injury problems at Real Madrid, his ranking has drastically dropped.

WhoScored did a review of players that are menacing on the left side of midfield using last season stats to select their top ten.

Here are the top ten attacking left-wingers and their stats last season

10. Eden Hazard

2020/21 Season Stats:

7 appearances

0 goals

1 assist

0.5 key passes per game

1 dribble per game

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

9. Lucas Ocampos

2020/21 Season Stats:

30 appearances

5 goals

4 assists

1 key passes per game

2 dribbles per game

8. Kingsley Coman

2020/21 Season Stats:

23 appearances

5 goals

10 assists

1.6 key passes per game

1.9 dribbles per game

7. Jack Grealish

2020/21 Season Stats:

24 appearances

6 goals

10 assists

3.1 key passes per game

2.5 dribbles per game

6. Phil Foden

2020/21 Season Stats:

17 appearances

9 goals

5 assists

1.3 key passes per game

1.4 dribbles per game

5. Yannick Carrasco

2020/21 Season Stats:

25 appearances

6 goals

10 assists

1.6 key passes per game

2.2 dribbles per game

4. Sadio Mane

2020/21 Season Stats:

31 appearances

11 goals

7 assists

1.7 key passes per game

2.3 dribbles per game

3. Neymar Jr

2020/21 Season Stats:

15 appearances

9 goals

5 assists

3.3 key passes per game

4.8 dribbles per game

2. Raheem Sterling

2020/21 Season Stats:

28 appearances

10 goals

7 assists

1.3 key passes per game

2.1 dribbles per game

1. Lorenzo Insigne

2020/21 Season Stats:

33 appearances

19 goals

7 assists

1.8 key passes per game

1.9 dribbles per game

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Chelsea are poised to bring back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.

The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.

Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €100million in what was perceived as Real Madrid’s attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus.

Source: . Nigeria