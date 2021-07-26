huge-surprise-as-chelsea-legend-leaves-top-premier-league-club

John Terry has left his position as assistant manager at English Premier League outfit Aston Villa this summer

The 40-year-old who ended his playing career at the club has stated that he wants to seek further managerial experience elsewhere

There had been rumours linking him with the coaching job at Swansea, but Terry has now confirmed he wants to gain experience at other clubs

Former Chelsea star John Terry retired at Aston Villa and 2017 and despite remaining at the club as an assistant manager, he has departed the Premier League outfit, Sky Sports reports.

The 40-year-old has now confirmed that he will be visiting other clubs across Europe in a bid to gain further experience.

Terry also appeared to have ruled out taking over the managerial role at Swansea City in his hid to replace Steve Cooper.

He said via SunSport:

“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

Meanwhile, John Terry has given fans a view about what to expect when his fancy mansion under renovation is complete.

The former Aston Villa assistant manager revealed the changes going on in his swimming pool and tennis court outside on his Instagram handle for the past few months.

Reflecting-white fixtures and fittings can be seen being installed in the £4.35m Surrey mansion in what was previously a shell of a house.

The renovation was near completion as the floor were being laid and one of the videos posted was captioned ‘wine and cigar room’.

. earlier reported that Gary Cahill is getting ready for the upcoming Premier League season as the defender posted a photo himself getting ripped like a model.

The photo which had over 35,000 likes on Instagram was also flooded with comments including one from his former teammate John Terry.

Cahill got Terry’s attention after captioning the photo ‘batteries fully charged’ as the former Chelsea captain pulled out a light-hearted response.

