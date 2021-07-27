JUST WATCHED
Huge smoke rises from explosion at chemical park in Germany
One person was killed and several were injured after an explosion rocked a chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany. The cause of the explosion is so far unknown.
Source: CNN
