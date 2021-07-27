Home NEWS Huge smoke rises from explosion at chemical park in Germany
Huge smoke rises from explosion at chemical park in Germany

One person was killed and several were injured after an explosion rocked a chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany. The ​cause of the explosion is so far unknown.

Source: CNN

