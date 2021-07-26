Home NEWS Huge sandstorm engulfs city in China
Huge sandstorm engulfs city in China

A sandstorm as high as 100 meters (328 feet) hit Dunhuang City in northwestern China on July 25. Local police imposed traffic controls on the city’s expressway as visibility reduced to less than five meters.

