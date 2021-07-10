hubert-davis-lands-his-first-5-star-recruit.-meet-unc’s-newest-commitment

If there were any questions about how North Carolina’s new men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis would fare on the recruiting trail, he landed a resounding answer on Friday.

Jalen Washington, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Gary, Indiana, announced on his Instagram account that he has committed to the Tar Heels.

Washington is ranked No. 21 in the 247 Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2022. He’s the highest ranked recruit so far for Davis. UNC also has commitments from Seth Trimble, a point guard from Menomenee Falls, Wisconsin, who is No. 48 in the composite rankings. Will Shaver, a forward from Birmingham, Alabama, is ranked No. 136.

Washington fits the mold of a new breed of big men Davis has targeted. He expressed wanting frontcourt players who have the ability to shoot from the perimeter. In signing transfers Dawson Garcia, from Marquette, and Brady Manek, from Oklahoma, both shot more than 35 percent from 3-point range last season.

Washington averaged 13 points and six rebounds last season and helped Gary West Side High School reach the Indiana Class 4A semifinals.

Carolina is still pursuing another five-star recruit in Jalen Bradley, a 6-2 guard who played at IMG Academy last season. Bradley is No. 17 in the 247 composite rankings.