Hubble finds water vapor around Jupiter’s moon Ganymede – CNN

(CNN) The Hubble Space Telescope has spied evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere around Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system.

The water vapor forms as the icy surface of the moon turns from a solid to a gas, a process called sublimation. Astronomers uncovered this water vapor while using a combination of new and archival observations from Hubble.

A study on their findings published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Previous research has suggested that Ganymede — the ninth-largest object in our solar system — contains more water than all of Earth’s oceans put together, although the moon is 2.4 times smaller than our planet.

But Ganymede is so cold, with temperatures that can reach negative 300 degrees Fahrenheit (-184 degrees Celsius), that the surface is a frozen water ice shell. About 100 miles (161 kilometers) below this crust is likely a salty ocean — and researchers knew there was no way that ocean was evaporating through the ice shell to create water vapor.