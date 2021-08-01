Home Technology Huawei’s 100W charger gets 3C certified – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Honor announced the Honor 50 Pro last month with 100W charging, and it appears its former owner Huawei will follow suit soon since a 100W Huawei charger (20V@5A) with model code HW-200500C00 has been certified by China’s 3C.

Huawei's 100W charger gets 3C certified

We don’t know when Huawei will launch a smartphone with 100W charging, but since its 100W adapter has bagged 3C certification, we should soon hear about a Huawei device that will charge at up to 100W.

The freshly announced Huawei P50 and P50 Pro go up to 66W, with the latter also supporting 50W wireless charging. You can read our Huawei P50 series announcement coverage here to know more about the P50 duo.

Via 1 (in Chinese) | Via 2

