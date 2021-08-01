Home Technology Huawei unveils Children’s Watch 4 Pro in China – Daijiworld.com
Beijing, Aug 1 (IANS): Tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new child-centric smartwatch — Children’s Watch 4 Pro — in China for CNY 998 (Rs 11,500 approx).

According to GizmoChina, the Children’s Watch 4 Pro is a smart wearable for children with several functions that will serve educational and safety purposes.

The smartwatch features a 5MP front camera on a 1.41-inch AMOLED touch screen, and a comfortable wristband design.

The report said that it equally features 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, respectively. It comes in two colours — blue and pink — and it weighs just 57.5 grams.

The wristband strap is made of silicone and UV reformation, while the 800mAh battery offers sufficient usage, with fast charging functionality.

According to the report, 50 per cent of the battery power is replenished within 20 minutes of charging.

The smartwatch is compatible with WLAN, Bluetooth and mobile networks connectivity. It also offers video calling and has 9 AI positioning and supports Voice Assistants.

The smartwatch has an inbuilt encyclopedia and is water-resistant.

The Huawei Children’s Watch 4 Pro will be available in China from August 30. However, there are no details on the global availability and pricing of the product.

