Huawei Summer Sale opens with discounts on select smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Huawei kicked off its latest sales campaign for the UK and German markets and there are plenty of deals across several product categories. Users can save up to 56% on tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables and laptops.

Smartphones

Starting off with the smartphones, Huawei is bundling its P40 Pro and FreeBuds 3 for £599.99/€699.00.

The P40 Pro+ 5G model is down to £799.99/€999.00 instead of the £1,299/€1.399 retail. Huawei P Smart 2021 and a Huawei Band 4 are going for £179.99/€169.

Tablets

There are several deals on Huawei tablets as well with the MatePad Pro 10.8 and a free M-Pen stylus and keyboard cover going for £449.99/€799,00. German buyers are also treated to the MatePad 11 bundled with the M-Pen stylus and keyboard cover for €399.00.

The budget MatePad 10.4 is down to £199.99/€279.00. There’s plenty of accessories on sale too.

Earphones

If you’re on the lookout for your next pair of TWS earbuds, FreeBuds 4i are down to £59.99/€64,00 and are bundled with a free protective case. Last year’s FreeBuds Pro can be had for £109.99/€129.00 while the FreeBuds 4 are available for £129.99/€119.00.

If you’re looking for over-ear headphones FreeBuds Studio are down to £159.99/€199.99.

Wearables

Smartwatches and smartbands are also on offer, with the 46mm Watch GT2 Pro going for £179.99/€199,00 alongside a free Huawei Smart Scale 3 or Huawei Band 4 Pro.

The Watch GT2e £89.99/€99,00. Huwaei Band 6 is now £49.99/€49,00 while Band 4 is down to £29.99/€24,99

Laptops

Huawei laptops get plenty of bundled gifts. The Intel Core i5-powered MateBook 13 (2020) comes with a Blutooth mouse and Wi-Fi router for just £899.99/€899,00. The AMD Ryzen 7 MateBook 14 (2020) with the same gifts is £949.99/€999.00.

There are plenty more offers at your disposal through the links below.

Huawei UK | Huawei DE