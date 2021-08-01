Huawei Smart Screen V98 is the tech giant’s largest smart TV yet – gizmochina

At the Huawei new product launch conference held on July 29, the Chinese giant did not only released the long-awaited flagship P50 series smartphones but also unveiled many other flagship products. One of the products announced is the Huawei Smart Screen V98. This happens to be the brand’s largest smart screen yet and it carries a hefty price tag of 29,999 yuan (~$4,600).

In terms of image quality, Huawei Smart Screen V98 uses a 120Hz high-capacity 4K AG anti-glare screen. The display compensates for low frame rate videos with intelligent dynamic interpolation to 120 frames so that the picture does not freeze easily. Compared to the ordinary 60Hz refresh rate screen, the 120Hz high refresh rate of Huawei Smart Screen V98 can effectively solve the problems of stuttering, residual image, and tailing, making the picture more stable, smooth, and clear.

In addition, Huawei Smart Screen V98 also uses a 192 partition direct-down matrix partition backlight system. Through Clear Holding Pro technology, the brightness of each frame can be adjusted to improve the contrast of the picture, and it also supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

In addition, Huawei Smart Screen V98 is equipped with a 24MP ultra-wide-angle AI camera which supports functions such as smooth communication, smart portrait tracking, and AI Kids.

The smart TV runs on the latest self-developed HarmonyOS 2 which allows it to communicate with other smart home products. It also brings other features such as three-person fitness, AI somatosensory games, video, and audio streaming, distributed audio, and many others. In yoga, fitness, stretching, and other courses, it can accurately identify the subtle movements of the head, abdomen, wrist, ankle joint, and other parts, and improve the accuracy of guidance.

Huawei Smart Screen V98 is already on pre-sale but will be fully available via online channels and Huawei experience stores from August 12, 2021.

