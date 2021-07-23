Huawei shares a P50 Pro camera sample – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

After Huawei officially confirmed the July 29 announcement of the P50 series, teasers started flowing in. The latest one is once again about the camera and comes in the form of a sample.

Huawei’s official Weibo account posted a single, low-light photo of two people fencing. The image, of course, has been compressed when uploaded to Weibo so pixel-peeping won’t tell us much.

However, the fact that colors look so good and the fast-paced subjects aren’t blurred is quite impressive. For now, the full specs of the camera setup aren’t officially confirmed but a previous teaser reveals some of them.

Source (in Chinese)