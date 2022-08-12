Revenue has been falling since 2020 as Western restrictions hamper sales of core products
HONG KONG—Revenue at China’s Huawei Technologies Co. fell 5.9% in the first half of the year compared with a year earlier, as U.S. restrictions continued to pressure its business.
The Shenzhen-based telecommunications giant reported revenue of 301.6 billion yuan, equivalent to about $44.7 billion. It has been falling since 2020 as Western restrictions on its access to chips hamper sales of its core products.
