Huawei P50 with SD888 will launch on July 29th – Huawei Insiders – Gizchina.com

In recent times, there have been a couple of leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Huawei P50 series. According to a recent report from Huawei’s insiders, the Huawei P50 series will arrive on July 29th. Furthermore, the insiders report also reveals that this smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is important to state that this will not be the 5G Snapgradon 888. This smartphone will use a 4G Snapdragon 888 and will be the first smartphone to use this chip. According to reports, the performance of this chip is the same as the 5G version. The only difference between the 4G and 5G Snapdragon 888 is the network connectivity.

The Huawei P series was supposed to be updated in the spring, but the release time has been delayed for reasons everyone knows. At the HarmonyOS conference in early June, Yu Chengdong personally announced the P50 series and a warm-up video. At the time, he did not reveal the launch date for this device. There have been many speculations that claim that the Huawei P50 series will arrive on July 29th. The latest report from Huawei insiders only buttresses previous speculations. Furthermore, the company will not postpone the launch date of this series if the reports so far are true.

Furthermore, an employee of a Huawei offline store also claims that the P50 series is on appointments. The employee also agrees with the July 29th launch date. After two years, Huawei’s stock of the Kirin 9000 series appears to be running out. This means that the company may find it difficult to release flagship 5G smartphones.

There are also reports that the Huawei P50 Pro will officially launch in August. This device will arrive with the Kirin 9000 chip in August. However, in December, the company will have to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in this device. Of course, the December model will not support the 5G network.

Prior to this, the Huawei P50 4G version entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in early June and directly pre-installed the HarmonyOS system for the first time. However, the specific details and specifications of this device are still under wraps. Due to supply chain constraints, the P50 series had to replace multiple components. The current final version has completed localized of many core components. This means that many of the core components in this smartphone are Chinese. It will become the Huawei mobile phone with the highest localization rate.