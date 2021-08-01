Huawei P50 vs Huawei P50 Pro: Specs Comparison – gizmochina

Despite all the difficulties caused by the U.S. ban, Huawei was able to launch its 2021 flagship phones. The P50 series is composed of two variants: Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro, but none of them comes with 5G support because of the ban. If you exclude that absence, they are among the best phones in the Android world and even among the best camera phones. But what are the differences between the two variants? If you want to know them, go ahead with this comparison between their specifications and discover which one is the best for your actual needs.

Huawei P50 Huawei P50 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.5 x 73.8 x 7.9 mm, 181 grams 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm, 195 grams DISPLAY 6.5 inches, 1224 x 2700p (Full HD+), OLED 6.6 inches, 1228 x 2700p (Full HD+), OLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000, octa-core 3.13 GHz or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – nano memory card slot 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 512 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB – nano memory card slot SOFTWARE HarmonyOS 2.0 HarmonyOS 2.0 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 50 + 12 + 13 MP, f/1.8 + f/3.4 + f/2.2



13 MP f/2.4 front camera Quad 50 + 64 + 13 + 40 MP, f/1.8 + f/3.5 + f/2.2 + f/1.6



13 MP f/2.4 front camera BATTERY 4100 mAh, fast charging 66W 4360 mAh, fast charging 66W and fast wireless charging 50W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, waterproof IP68 Dual SIM slot, waterproof IP68

Design

The Huawei P50 is thinner, lighter, and slightly more compact than its Pro variant. But the Huawei P50 Pro has a more suggestive design because of its display with curved edge providing more elegance to the handset. Huawei P50 and P50 Pro are waterproof phones with the IP68 certification and they can withstand water up to 1.5 meters deep for a max of 30 minutes. On the rear side, they have a unique camera design composed of two circles including the camera sensors and the LED flash. They have very narrow bezels and a Bioreports News-hole display with a hole placed right at the center.

Display

The differences between the displays of these two phones are very minimal. They both come with OLED panels which are able to show up to one billion colors, as well as a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch curved display, while the vanilla P50 has a flat display with a diagonal of 6.5 inches. Last, they have different refresh rates: the vanilla version has just 90 Hz, while the Pro variant has 120 Hz. At the end of the day, the displays are more or less at the same level and, unless you are a gamer, the panel of the P50 should be enough for you.

Specs & Software

Despite they are different variants from the same series, Huawei P50 and P50 Pro have the same processor: the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform by Qualcomm running at a max frequency of 2.84 GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage on the Huawei P50, while the P50 Pro comes in a superior configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Note that the Huawei P50 Pro also comes in a variant with the Kirin 9000 mobile platform. The Snapdragon 888 variant will come to the market only in December, while the Kirin 9000 version will be available soon. Huawei P50 and P50 Pro have expandable storages thanks to a nano memory card slot, but none of them supports 5G: they only rely on 4G connectivity. The phones run HarmonyOS 2.0 instead of Android, which is essentially an Android fork. On the global market, they will not come with Google Mobile Services but they will have Huawei Mobile Services installed.

Camera

The camera is the most important difference between Huawei P50 and P50 Pro. The flagships come with the same main sensor with a 50 MP resolution and OIS, but they have different secondary sensors. With the Huawei P50 Pro, you get a 64 MP periscope sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a 40 MP monochromatic camera. The vanilla version has a 12 MP periscope sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide camera: an inferior setup compared to the Pro. According to DxOMark, the Huawei P50 Pro is the best camera phone out there.

Read More: Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro announced: fresh design, groundbreaking cameras, and the Snapdragon 888 chip

Battery

Another important advantage of the Huawei P50 Pro is the battery: it is bigger with a capacity of 4360 mAh (the standard version has just 4100 mAh) and, unlike the vanilla version, it supports wireless charging. So, besides providing a longer battery life, it will also provide a more comfortable way to charge the battery.

Price

Huawei P50 has a €600/$712 starting price in China, while P50 Pro starts from €800/$950. If it is important for you to have a longer battery life, wireless charging, and better cameras, you should go for the P50 Pro. Otherwise, the P50 is already a good choice for you.

Huawei P50 vs Huawei P50 Pro: PRO and CONS

Huawei P50

PRO

More compact

Thinner

More affordable

CONS

Inferior cameras

Huawei P50 Pro

PRO

Curved display

Higher refresh rate

Better cameras

Wireless charging

Bigger battery

CONS

Price

