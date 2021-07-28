Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition With Kirin 710A SoC, 40W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications – Gadgets 360

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is the latest smartphone to join the Huawei Nova 8 SE lineup after the High Edition model from November last year. The phone has been launched in China and is powered by an octa-core Kirin SoC. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition comes in two colour options and sports a triple rear camera setup. It also features a centrally located hole-Bioreports News cutout for the selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition price, availability

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Frost Silver and Magic Night Black colour options. The phone is up for pre-orders in China with sale starting from August 13.

As of now, there is no information on the international availability for Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710A octa-core SoC and the Mali G51-MP4 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfie and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition include gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and there is a fingerprint scanner as well. Huawei has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the Vitality Edition model with support for 40W fast charging. The phone measures 160.68×73.3×8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.