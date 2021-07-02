Huawei mobile ad unit expands biz in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines – Marketing Interactive

Huawei’s mobile advertising division Huawei Ads is expanding its business in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, introducing more partner support and diverse ad solutions to attract local advertisers to join the platform.

The expansion of this business is aimed at encouraging local advertisers to join the platform and amplify their brand messages across the Huawei ecosystem. Through Huawei Ads, advertisers can choose from a wide range of ad options for placements within Huawei’s native and third-party apps. Currently, Huawei Ads is integrated into more than 10,000 third-party apps across APAC. The platform comes with innovative formats such as custom placements on its official app store AppGallery and new search ads on Petal Search, in addition to standard display ads such as banner ad, interstitial ad, native ad, splash ad, rewarded ad and roll ad.

The Huawei Ads platform supports real-time and programmatic biddings, and precise targeting features such as lookalike audiences and retargeting. Such features ensure that advertisers’ messages and placements are directed to ideal users who fit their consumer demographics. Additionally, Huawei Ads provides tools such as Smart Bidding and Smart Banners, along with one-click installation links, to give advertisers more control over the ad settings.

Additionally, all Huawei Ads inventories have integrated into the international standard open measure software development kit (OM SKD), a set of software tools designed by IAB Tech Lab for facilitating third-party viewability of measurement data. OM SKD-enabled media helps generate uniform ad viewability reports for each ad placed in the app environment, providing Huawei Ads advertisers with third-party independent data to better evaluate their ad performance and ensure fairness and transparency in the programmatic ad marketplace.

Direct advertisers and certified agencies across three markets can enjoy a number of benefits after joining it, including free advertising credit for direct advertisers that qualify for the trial programme, rebates on media spend for certified agencies, support from the local team to guide through the onboarding process, expert training on ad campaign setup and optimisation, as well as new product beta testing opportunities for certified partners.

