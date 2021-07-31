Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 gets a 512GB storage version – gizmochina

Huawei launched its flagship next-gen MatePad series tablets last month. The series is made up of the MatePad Pro 10, MatePad Pro 11 and MatePad Pro 12.6. The 12.6-inch version is the top-most version and is available in a single 8GB RAM option slapped with 128GB storage and 256GB storage respectively.

Huawei has now launched a new storage version with a whopping 512GB storage. This is an option fnas who crave for more storage space on their MatePads will find appealing. The new variant is available in both the WiFi and 5G versions. The WiFi version will retail for 7,699 yuan (~) while the 5G version is priced at 8,999 yuan. The two options will be bundled with the second-gen Huawei M-Pencil and exclusive smart magnetic keyboard. It is already available in China via Jingdong (JD.com).

As a reminder, the MatePad Pro 12.6 sports a 12.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 5.6mm slim bezels that give it a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a Delta E color accuracy rating of less than 0.5. This is also the first tablet in the world to receive a TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 2.0 certification.

It is powered by the Kirin 9000 series chipset of which the Wi-Fi version comes with the Kirin 9000E while the 5G version packs a Kirin 9000 chipset. There is support for storage expansion via Huawei’s proprietary NM card slot.

The slate also comes with eight speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and with Histen 7.0 sound effects. It is also equipped with four microphones designed to pick up your voice from several meters away and also cancel background noise when having a video call or recording. Under the hood, it crams a mammoth 10050mAh battery that will provide up to 14 hours of playback. The device supports 40W fast wired charging, 27W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

